Proprietors of delisted JAMB centres under probe – JAMB

Some Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres which were delisted over alleged dishonesty in the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are currently under investigation by security agencies, while their proprietors would soon face trial in Court.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, stated this in his speech during a meeting with owners of CBT centres on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, during the just-concluded rescheduled (mop-up) examination, JAMB could not conduct smooth and flawless examination in certain seven centres where the examination had to be conducted, despite all admonitions for centres to ensure that facilities work to required standards.

“The centres concerned are hereby advised to work towards enhancing their efficiency if they wish to be retained for the Board subsequent activities. Whenever the concerned centres are satisfied that they have fixed their problems, they are to satisfy some conditions immediately”, Oloyede said.

I want to begin by expressing the Board’s appreciation to you all for the excellent services provided by most CBT centres during the 2017 UTME. We specially appreciate those CBT centres which lived above board in the discharge of their responsibilities honestly and efficiently at a time when many others chose to toe the path of shame and dishonour by abusing public trust. I therefore congratulate all of you who remained faithful to the confidence reposed in you by the Nigerian Public. Your actions are a reflection of your character and sincerity. I assure you that for as long as you remain so, our relationship shall continue to blossom.

As we commend, honour and showcase exemplary conduct, we shall not shy away from shaming the bad eggs in our midst. We would not only distance ourselves from them, in order not to allow them stain our cherished and valued character, we shall endeavour to expose them for what they are and insist on appropriate sanctions.

On the part of the Board, we have delisted some Centres that indulged in irregularities, malpractices and illegalities. While investigations are still ongoing in some other centres, we have reported those found culpable of crimes to the security agencies for appropriate actions including prosecution and its attendant consequences. In order to serve as deterrent to others, we are ready to go the whole hog of the investigation and legal processes and procedures. We are also ready to support the processes with all the necessary logistics.

Every centre involved in any shameful act during registration, conduct of the examination and even after the administration of the examination, including the individuals and entities claiming to have ability to increase scores of candidates or those involved in admission racketeering using the Computer Based Test centres as allies would be fished out and dealt with appropriately. In JAMB, the change begins with me campaign is not only a slogan, but it is already a way of life which we believe in and which we have adopted as our guiding principle.

I therefore use this opportunity to register the Board’s strong displeasure over the conduct of some CBT centres, which in spite of the Board’s efforts in providing necessary facilities to the Centres with a view to checking incessant tide of examination malpractice, still went ahead to perpetrate all sorts of illegal acts. We have taken the first and immediate action of suspending and delisting seventy-two (72) centres.

One defect which stood out clearly from the current exercise is the inexplicable use of only few and insufficient registration outlets by the CBT centres. We need to discuss how to retain some extra hands to increase the registration outlets in each centre.

Apart from this, other infringements of the centres include:

1. Centre-induced malpractice;

2. Creation of illegal connection to “VIP” rooms where candidates with the right prizes were allowed to sit for examination clandestinely;

3. Creation of deliberate technical hiccups in order to retain JAMB questions for clandestine purposes and unwholesome commercialization;

4. Extortion of candidates and gullible parents;

5. Unruly behavior to examination officials;

6. Deceit and round tripping of equipment;

7. Inadequate facilities; and

8. Other technical issues.