Music, Nollywood and comedy icons sign up for Western Lotto ahead of launch

• Tuface Idibia, Olamide and AY

• Ramsey Nouah, Paul Obazele, Dele Odule, Jide Kosoko Zack Orji



Leading players in the entertainment industry have signed up as emissaries of upcoming innovative gaming brand, Western Lotto. The stars come from the movie, music and comedy segments.

Brand ambassadors for Western Lotto include musicians Tuface Idibia as well as Olamide Adekeye and actor-comedian Ayo Makun, famous as AY.

Others are Nollywood stars Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Ramsey Nouah, Paul Obazele and Zack Orji.

The artistes would be part of the star-studded guest list at the launch July 10 of Western Lotto.

Western Lotto Nigeria Limited is a company licensed in Nigeria to operate terrestrial and online platforms for gaming activities including important international lottery brands, instant draw, indoor games, lotto betting and online scratch card games and the likes.

Managing Director, Mr Femi Badero, said in a statement that Western Lotto would significantly alter the landscape of gaming in Nigeria and offer value-added services to customers and prospects.