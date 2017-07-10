Etisalat Powers Access to Instant Loans with KwikCash

By Patrick Onuoha

Nigeria’s most innovative and customer-centric telecommunications firm, Etisalat, in partnership with Support Microfinance Bank have simplified access to loans through the launch of its new service, KwikCash.

The service, which is currently available only on the Etisalat network, was developed for subscribers who have bank accounts and need to access cash loans to settle urgent financial needs. It enables customers to get instant loans with ease using their mobile phones.

The chairman of the Bank, Dr. Ekechi Nwokah, welcomes the partnership as a significant milestone for the banking industry in Nigeria. “Many banks in Nigeria have been trying to address the goals of financial inclusion and access to credit, and with the launch of KwikCash, Nigeria’s first instant loan service, Support Microfinance Bank has taken a huge step towards those goals. We were fortunate to have a supportive partner in Etisalat and we are proof that bank-telco partnerships can be successful given the right focus and commitment”. He added that just by dialing *561#, Etisalat subscribers can access loans of up to N100,000 anywhere, anytime and on any type of phone including feature phones.

The code (*561#) opens a whole new world to Etisalat subscribers where they can request a loan that is instantly credited to their bank account. Subscribers can also dial the same code to check their loan balance, repay outstanding loans, and access lower interest rates if they recommend KwikCash to another subscriber who takes a loan and repays.

Director, Digital Business, Etisalat Nigeria, Adia Sowho, described KwikCash as an innovative service that utilises cutting-edge digital technology and Etisalat’s network to bring relief to individuals who are in urgent need of funds, and helps drive financial inclusion in the country.

She said, “KwikCash is another example of Etisalat Nigeria continuously being at the forefront of the latest applications in digital technology in order to solve problems and deliver value to our subscribers. We are glad to partner with Support Microfinance Bank to launch KwikCash service; this is revolutionary in empowering more Nigerians to access quick loans for their urgent financial needs.”

Sowho added that to repay loans on KwikCash is easy: the user dials *561#; follows the USSD menu to ’Pay Loan’; selects preferred payment option; follows the instructions accordingly; and the repayment will be processed instantly.

L-R: Chief Product and Information Officer, Otuyemi Otule; Director, Digital Business, Adia Sowho both of Etisalat Nigeria ; Chairman, Support Microfinance Bank, Ekechi Nwokah and Chief Executive Officer, Etisalat Nigeria, Matthew Willsher at the launch of Kwickcash in Lagos.