Enugu-bound passengers risk being drugged, kidnapped, Police warn

The Police Command in Enugu State has raised the alarm over increasing cases of passengers and drivers being drugged and dispossessed of their belongings and vehicles by criminals in the state.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement on Monday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said the command was trailing criminals who engage in the crime.

“The command wishes to inform members of the public, particularly tricyclists or taxi drivers, as well as other members of the public, about the antics of hoodlums.

“The hoodlums at times present themselves as doing good by way of offering of edibles, fruit juice and drinks to their victims.

“Passengers and drivers are advised to be wary of this, as it could serve as a ploy to make one eat and drink and thus, lose consciousness, thereby paving way for the victim to be deprived of his tricycle, taxi or other valuables,’’ he said.

He called on members of the public to report any suspicious person, movement, object as well as suspicious gathering in their localities.

“Members of the public are further reminded on the need to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement and threat to peace in their environment to the police or sister security agencies.

“The state command distress call numbers are: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172.

“This can also be through our social media platforms: Twitter handle @policeNg_Enugu; and Facebook: Nigeriapoliceforceenugustatecommand.’’ (NAN)