Group lauds Atiku for foreign trips, says Nigerians will benefit

The Chairman Atiku Care Foundation, Kaduna chapter, Comrade Ibrahim Danfulani has welcomed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar back to the country after a trip, at the same time, celebrate his discussion with the British Prime Minister.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Jacob Onjewu Dickson, made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, the foundation thanked God for granting him a safe journey through and fro.

“We at Atiku Care Foundation welcome you back to the country. We are proud of you and are optimistic that your meeting with the Prime Minister in Britain would translate to positive things for Nigeria and its populace,” it stated.

The statement also expressed hope that the prayers the former Vice President offered while on lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia would help in improving the harsh living condition of Nigerians

“We also commend you on your trip to Dubai, which we learnt may soon yeild fruits in terms of business opportunities and investments for Nigeria and Nigerians,” it added.

It would be recalled that former Vice President, touched down on Malam Aminu Kano International Airport today Monday, amidst a carnival like atmosphere as family, friends and well wishers, thronged the airport to welcome him where he stopped over to condole Kano State Government and the family of late Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule Dan Masanin Kano over his demise last week.