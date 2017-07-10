Osun West Senatorial Bye Election: Victory Is Evidence Of Hard-work And Unity – PDP

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee of the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Ademola Adeleke on

his victory at the just concluded Osun West Senatorial Bye Election in

Osun state last Saturday.

In a press staement, the party said the victory of the PDP at the poll is a general

reflection on the reawakening of Nigerians to the deceit of the All

Progressive Congress (APC), led administration at all levels, hence, the

overwhelming rejection of the APC by the electorates in Osun West.

It said: “The people has spoken with one voice and we know that Ademola

Adeleke will deliver on his promises to the people . The successful

outcome of this election is an evidence of hard work, dedication and the

unity of all members of the PDP in Osun state who buried temporary

differences in the overall interest of the party and the good people of

Osun state.

“We are confident that without the interference of the APC in the

current leadership issues in our Party, the PDP remains the Party to

beat in all elections in Nigeria. Even as we await the judgement of the

Supreme Court we urge all our members to unite in the interest of

Nigerians to rid the country of the horrible APC government.”