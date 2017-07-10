Osun West Senatorial Bye Election: Victory Is Evidence Of Hard-work And Unity – PDP

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee of the
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Ademola Adeleke on
his victory at the just concluded Osun West Senatorial Bye Election in
Osun state last Saturday.
In a press staement, the party said the victory of the PDP at the poll is a general
reflection on the reawakening of Nigerians to the deceit of the All
Progressive Congress (APC), led administration at all levels, hence, the
overwhelming rejection of the APC by the electorates in Osun West.
It said: “The people has spoken with one voice and we know that Ademola
Adeleke will deliver on his promises to the people . The successful
outcome of this election is an evidence of hard work, dedication and the
unity of all members of the PDP in Osun state who buried temporary
differences in the overall interest of the party and the good people of
Osun state.
“We are confident that without the interference of the APC in the
current leadership issues in our Party, the PDP remains the Party to
beat in all elections in Nigeria. Even as we await the judgement of the
Supreme Court we urge all our members to unite in the interest of
Nigerians to rid the country of the horrible APC government.”