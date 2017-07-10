Western Lotto enters market with five international lottery games

New entertainment and gaming company Western Lotto Nigeria Limited entered the market July 10 with five international lottery games and pledged a determination to alter the landscape of gaming in Nigeria.

Mr Elvis Krovokuca, managing director, said Western Lotto Nigeria Limited seeks through its products “to create employment opportunities, wealth and empowerment for people in Nigeria and across Africa.”

Krivokuca said Western Lotto is offering lotteries as “number-based games of chance that carry much less risk” as patrons spend small sums to win big rewards, unlike gambling where they risk high stakes.

The Western Lotto MD recalled the history of lotteries dating back to 20BC and said they had been deployed to good causes such as the UK Lottery’s involvement in the funding of the London Olympics 2012. He assured that Western Lotto would similarly devote part of its earnings to corporate social investment in good causes.

The first games of Western Lotto are Powerball, Euro Millions, Euro Jackpot, UK Lotto and Mega Millions. Powerball is an American lottery game played every Wednesday and Saturday. Euro Millions is a transnational lottery played across Europe. The Euro Jackpot similarly plays across Europe. UK Lotto is also known as the National Lottery. It has served good causes in the UK. Draws for MegaMillions hold on Tuesdays and Fridays.

A galaxy of stars from three arms of the Nigerian entertainment industry formally endorsed new gaming brand, Western Lotto, as it entered the market on Monday, July 10. The stars come from Nollywood, music and comedy.

Stars present at the unveiling of the brand include Olu Jacobs, Jide Kosoko, Zack Orji, Aki and Pawpaw, and Ramsey Noauh. Also present were Paul Obazele, Alex Usifo and Lanre Anjola. Musicians included Tuface Idibia and Olamide while there were also comedian Ayo Makun, popularly as AY.

Present also at the launch were Senators Ben Murray-Bruce, Magnus Abe and Fatima Raji Rasaki. Honourable Segun Oni and Abdulmojeed Adekoya came from the House of Representatives.

Western Lotto Nigeria Limited is an entertainment and gaming company with platforms that provide a bouquet of international games for participants in Nigeria. Western Lotto is licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission in Nigeria to operate terrestrial and online platforms for gaming activities including lotteries, lotto, instant draw, indoor games, lotto betting and online scratch card games, among others.