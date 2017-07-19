Court orders seizure of Diezani’s $37m Banana Island house, funds

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the temporary forfeiture of a property at Banana Island, Lagos bought for $37.5m in 2013 by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The property, designated as Building 3, Block B, Bella Vista Plot 1, Zone N, Federal Government Layout, Banana Island Foreshore Estate, has 24 apartments, 18 flats and six penthouses, according to court papers presented on Wednesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Only rcently, a federal high court in Lagos ordered that banks holding the sum of $153,310,000 that belonged to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueze should hand over the money to the Federal Government. The Punch reports that Justice Muslim Hassam on Friday, January 6, ordered that the funds allegedly stolen by Diezani from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) be forfeited to the Federal government.