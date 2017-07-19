Man rapes employer’s wife

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered a 38-year-old man, Tunde Bankole, remanded in Kirikiri Prisons in Lagos for allegedly raping his employer’s wife.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Raji Akeem, told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 28 at the home of the complainant.

He alleged that Bankole forcefully had carnal knowledge of the woman at her home in Agege, near Lagos.

Akeem said that the rape victim had explained that her husband had informed her that he would be coming home late and that she left their gate unlocked for her husband to enter when he returned.

The prosecutor explained further that the woman was in a room when she heard Bankole knocking at her door.

Akeem said that the woman, who thought Bankole had returned with her husband, opened the door for him and was shocked to find the accused holding two knives.

“The complainant said that Bankole threatened to stab her with the knives if she did not allow him to make love to her.

“She said that the accused forcefully had carnal knowledge of her without her consent and also took her gold wedding ring, valued at N150, 000 from her.

“The complainant said that when she tried to escape, the accused brought out charms from his pocket and told her to swear not to tell her husband about the incident that took place.

“She said that when the accused finally left her, she quickly called her husband and told him how the accused had raped her.

“The complainant’s husband quickly notified the police and the accused was arrested,” Akeem said.

Akeem said that the offences contravened Section 57, 287 and 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Bankole, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count of threatening with violence, stealing and rape.

The Magistrate, Mr T.O. Shomade, turned down the bail application of the accused and ordered him to be kept behind bars until the next hearing of the matter.

Shomade adjourned the case until July 26 for the hearing of the bail application.

Section 260 prescribes 14-year jail term upon conviction for rape. (NAN)