My husband steals my monthly menstrual pad – wife cries out

A housewife, Kafayat Akinade, has approached a Grade C Customary Court at Agodi, Ibadan, to seek dissolution of her 13 years marriage over constant stealing of her monthly menstrual pad by her husband.

Akinade told the court that her husband, Muideen Akinade, was in the habit of picking her menstrual pads for unknown reasons.

She also accused the husband of brutality, saying that he had turned her into a punching bag and a slave in her matrimonial home.

“I live like a slave in my husband’s house without proper care; I shouldered the responsibility of our three children and never experienced happiness since I married him.

“I left his house seven months ago when I sensed that my life was in danger, but he did not bother to beg me to return, instead, he cursed my mother and threatened to kill me with charm.

“I pray the court to dissolve the marriage so that I can have peace of mind, the court should also order him to be responsible for the upkeep of the three kids, ’’she pleaded.

The woman threatened to kill herself if the court declines her request, adding that she had made up her mind to end the union.

In his defence, Akinade denied all the allegations, but accused the wife of adultery, alleging that one of his apprentices slept with her when he travelled.

He, however, did not agree with the dissolution of the marriage and appealed to the court to settle the matter.

The president of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, said the evidence of parties had shown that there was no more love in the union.

He dissolved the marriage and ordered the man to take custody of the first child, while the second and third children should remain in the custody of their mother.

He also directed the respondent to pay N7, 000 monthly allowance for the up keep of the two children.